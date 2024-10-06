Hedera Price Tops $0.0535 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $25.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00042871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,131 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,130.59345 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05264305 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $26,241,807.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

