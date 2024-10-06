HI (HI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

HI (HI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $197,296.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get HI alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,855.51 or 1.00010736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047164 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $213,527.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.