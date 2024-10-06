Kaspa (KAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.67 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.67 billion and $17.38 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00251539 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,856,351,791 coins and its circulating supply is 24,868,078,959 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,852,931,973.14747 with 24,864,659,113.79758 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.14669286 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $19,046,883.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

