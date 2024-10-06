Liquity USD (LUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.65 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $69.65 million and approximately $78,762.79 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000063 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.07 or 0.00252100 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 69,638,410 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

