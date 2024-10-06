Lista DAO Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $61.04 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,613,169 tokens. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,442,334.88247716 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.33184159 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,650,223.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

