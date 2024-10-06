Lista DAO Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $61.04 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Lista DAO Profile
Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,613,169 tokens. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Lista DAO Token Trading
