MagnetGold (MTG) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $14.01 million and $534.36 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

