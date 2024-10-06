Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 94 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $9,798,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $236.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $243.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.20 and a 200-day moving average of $218.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

