Metahero (HERO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $597,433.22

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.39 million and $597,433.22 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002129 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004412 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

