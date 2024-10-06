Mina (MINA) Market Cap Reaches $616.59 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $616.59 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,190,260,036 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,102,228 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,190,113,907.8400393 with 1,165,846,285.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51901863 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $15,654,444.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

