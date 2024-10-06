Multibit Price Hits $0.0294 on Major Exchanges (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Multibit token can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multibit has a market capitalization of $27.92 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multibit has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000063 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00252252 BTC.

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.02823792 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $3,043,810.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

