NEAR Protocol Price Tops $4.87 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.87 or 0.00007773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and $175.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00042867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,213,888,331 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,240,369 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,213,793,119 with 1,213,241,956 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.73134749 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $159,473,329.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

