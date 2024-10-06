Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $487.77 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $487.77 million and $16.15 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.59 or 0.03892791 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00042867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002322 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0667059 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $16,020,850.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

