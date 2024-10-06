Omni Network Price Tops $8.79 (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Omni Network has a total market cap of $121.20 million and $15.65 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni Network has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for about $8.79 or 0.00013980 BTC on popular exchanges.

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,794,003 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,153,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 8.56320865 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $19,435,540.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

