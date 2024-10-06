Orchid Market Cap Reaches $71.80 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Orchid has a market cap of $71.80 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07103959 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $1,902,957.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

