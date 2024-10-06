PancakeSwap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.36 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $513.07 million and $18.36 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00002995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 382,660,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,221,610 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

