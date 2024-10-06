Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Tops $107.33 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $107.33 million and $1.34 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000802 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,790 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

