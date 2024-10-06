Pepe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $736.43 Million (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Pepe has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Pepe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepe has a market cap of $4.28 billion and $736.43 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00251539 BTC.

Pepe was first traded on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000929 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 452 active market(s) with $587,336,809.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

