Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $96.23 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $96.23 million and $1.47 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.27 or 0.00008410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15227374 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $938,473.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

