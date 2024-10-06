Quantum Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $0.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $41.97 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $340.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

