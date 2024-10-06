Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 6th (ALE, AMPE, BKSC, BLIN, BYFC, CLRO, CMCT, CYCC, DIT, EDR)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, October 6th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visionary (NYSE:GV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

