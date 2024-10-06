Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.98 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $1,647.49 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get Sapphire alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.59 or 0.03892791 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00042867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002322 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,912,016,392 coins and its circulating supply is 1,891,386,969 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.