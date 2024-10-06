Simon’s Cat Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $211.02 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $211.02 million and approximately $38.99 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Simon's Cat alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000063 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00252365 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat’s genesis date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,247,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,247,817 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,247,817.323 with 6,749,955,247,817.323 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003172 USD and is up 5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $43,707,375.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simon's Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simon's Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.