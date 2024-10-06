SingularityNET (AGIX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $295,526.58

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $752.18 million and $295,526.58 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,623.24 or 0.99864194 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00056009 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.60852894 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $282,955.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

