sudeng (HIPPO) traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, sudeng has traded 168.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. sudeng has a market capitalization of $165.19 million and $43.09 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sudeng token can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

About sudeng

sudeng’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01306749 USD and is up 7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $32,510,678.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

