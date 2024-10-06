Sui Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.92 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Sui has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a total market capitalization of $4.92 billion and approximately $520.56 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00002841 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Sui alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000063 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00252365 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.71733811 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 337 active market(s) with $445,399,295.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.