The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $609.95 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $609.95 million and $26.51 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,389,232,126 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to The Sandbox, a blockchain-based gaming platform. Users can create, rent, and monetize virtual worlds using SAND, which is used for buying land, resources, and virtual items like avatars. It also rewards players, developers, and content creators. The Sandbox is a collaboration between Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their gaming and blockchain expertise. Co-founders Arthur Madrid (CEO) and Sébastien Borget (COO) are instrumental in its development. Madrid’s strategic insight and passion for gaming and blockchain have driven the platform’s growth, while Borget’s operational knowledge and focus on teamwork ensure its success.”

