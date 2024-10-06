Threshold Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.49 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Threshold has a market cap of $245.40 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Threshold alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,855.51 or 1.00010736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00057436 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02391679 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $7,957,827.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.