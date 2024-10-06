Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.93 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and approximately $71.35 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.93 or 0.00011062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00107485 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.80702034 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1102 active market(s) with $78,684,189.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

