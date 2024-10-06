Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.23 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $29.23 million and approximately $274,506.11 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00042867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,640,635,914 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

