XYO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.29 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $85.14 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get XYO alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,712.88 or 1.00017210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0064097 USD and is up 10.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,209,130.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.