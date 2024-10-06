Zebec Network (ZBCN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.93 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $66.93 million and $6.17 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,743,381,097 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 62,743,381,096.77042 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00103637 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $5,790,599.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

