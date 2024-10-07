15,038 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUNG. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,059,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 69,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.97. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $283.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 75.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $161,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,995,869.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $161,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,995,869.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Williamson bought 14,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $97,435.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,592.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,351 shares of company stock valued at $231,094. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pulmonx

Pulmonx Profile

(Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.