17,092 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 552,893 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 193.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 199.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,041,000 after buying an additional 616,575 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $134.54. 740,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.