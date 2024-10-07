2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading Up 4% – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.51. 1,688,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,223,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

