6,000 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,190,000 after buying an additional 1,640,503 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after buying an additional 670,720 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after buying an additional 669,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 652,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.10. 358,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,229. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $40.31.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

