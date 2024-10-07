6,792 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,513,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,533,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 530,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $103.38.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

