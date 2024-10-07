8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 10,433 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $73,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,030. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get NET Power alerts:

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,871 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $62,185.71.

On Monday, September 30th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 46,585 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $329,355.95.

On Monday, September 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 1,764 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $12,348.00.

On Friday, September 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $188,482.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $562,456.44.

NET Power Trading Up 0.1 %

NPWR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. 350,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,537. NET Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NET Power

Institutional Trading of NET Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,537,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NET Power by 13.4% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of NET Power by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.