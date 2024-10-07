8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 8,871 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $62,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 960,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,146.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get NET Power alerts:

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 10,433 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $73,031.00.

On Monday, September 30th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 46,585 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $329,355.95.

On Monday, September 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 1,764 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,348.00.

On Friday, September 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $188,482.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $562,456.44.

NET Power Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NPWR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 350,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,537. NET Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NET Power

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in NET Power during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.