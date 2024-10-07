8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 8,871 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $62,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 960,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,146.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 3rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 10,433 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $73,031.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 46,585 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $329,355.95.
- On Monday, September 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 1,764 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,348.00.
- On Friday, September 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $188,482.00.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $562,456.44.
NET Power Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:NPWR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 350,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,537. NET Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in NET Power during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
