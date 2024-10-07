ABBC Coin Trading Up 4.9% This Week (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $80,105.39 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00251878 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,244,174 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin is a payment platform built on a hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms to provide fast and secure transactions. It is used to facilitate payments for products and services offered by the platform, as well as to incentivize network participation and reward node operators. ABBC Coin was created by a team of developers led by Jason Daniel Paul Philip and is used to enable various services and features within the ABBC ecosystem, including an e-commerce platform, a payment gateway, and a digital wallet. Overall, ABBC Coin aims to provide fast and secure transactions for its users while offering a variety of products and services that enable them to transact with cryptocurrencies easily and efficiently.”

