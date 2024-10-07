Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00001927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $193.43 million and $25.97 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,298,428,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,298,428,138.1282713 with 641,740,536.0670344 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.21899697 USD and is up 5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $20,294,807.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

