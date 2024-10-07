Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Down 0.5 %
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
