Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

AEMD opened at $0.44 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

