Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.80% of Affinity Bancshares worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

AFBI stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

