Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 96661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.