Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $27.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Algorand alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00043056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,292,746,461 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.