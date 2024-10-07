ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Shares Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.64 and last traded at $36.81. 6,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 10,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBIO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 771,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,403 shares in the last quarter.

About ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

