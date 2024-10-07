Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Stonebrook Private Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average of $182.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,751 shares of company stock valued at $63,159,286 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

