Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Umpqua Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Umpqua Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Umpqua Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.17 and a 200 day moving average of $182.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,751 shares of company stock valued at $63,159,286 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.