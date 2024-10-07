Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 984,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34,259 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $190,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,751 shares of company stock worth $63,159,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

