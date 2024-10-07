American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.17. 502,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,599,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 5.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,304.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,050,996 shares of company stock valued at $21,153,593 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

