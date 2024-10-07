American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.37% of American Public Education worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 43.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 106,689 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 121.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 106,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,483.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

APEI stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $241.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.06 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Michael David Braner acquired 59,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $831,464.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,788,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,131,066.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 182,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,431. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

